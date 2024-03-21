Northumberland cycling holidays showcased to thousands of European consumers at expos
Visit Northumberland, NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) and cycle charity, Sustrans attended Fiets en Wandelbeurs in the Netherlands and in Belgium to encourage active holiday makers to choose the region for their next cycling trip.
Attendance at the events was part of the North of Tyne Combined Authority-funded project that aims to drive domestic and international visitors to the area by providing bookable cycling and walking-friendly holidays via the https://newadventures.org.uk website.
Cllr Glen Sanderson, Northumberland County Council leader and cabinet member for culture, creative and rural, North of Tyne Combined Authority, said: “We have an extensive network of cycle routes, making it both an easy and exciting way to explore.
“That's why we're working with NGI, Visit Northumberland and cycling experts Sustrans to promote and explore better holidays in our region that are both fun and sustainable.”