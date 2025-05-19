A new campaign group has been set up to address what it believes is the urgent need for safer cycling in towns throughout the county.

In a little over six months, the Northumberland Cycling Campaign already has more than 300 members and this number continues to increase.

Some of the group’s most northerly members met in Berwick last week for a cycle tour of the town’s roads to experience the roads and how cyclists are treated by other road users.

The campaign’s view is that with an increasing number of people of all ages and levels of experience wanting to use bikes, it is now essential for sufficient safe options to be available for walking and cycling in towns as alternatives to using cars for shorter distances, but there has been very little recent sign of progress or meaningful investment.

Campaign group members cross the Old Bridge in Berwick.

It says that in the Berwick area, the only visible cycling infrastructure installed in the last 25 years has been two ‘Toucan’ crossings near the new leisure centre where the stencilled signage is ‘ambiguous’ and, the campaign feels, potentially dangerous.

Jan Chisholm, one of the organisers, said: “Cyclists share the same space as motorists, but are among the most vulnerable of road users.

“Investment in safe cycling infrastructure lags far behind other parts of the country and our campaign wants to see that put right in a way that enables residents of all ages – and particularly young people as the next generation – to benefit.”

If anyone is interested in finding out more about the campaign and receive regular newsletter updates, they can email [email protected] or join up using the form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdCzdoj-GL0NvcZRh6EZH9QukjWKnlEEelR4FR3sh20fBaltQ/viewform