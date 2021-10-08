Northumberland couple married at hospital after groom suffers life-changing injuries

Paul and Deb, who have been together for just over 12 years, exchanged vows in the garden next to The James Cook University Hospital’s spinal unit in Middlesbrough.

Paul is undergoing treatment following a life changing motorcycle accident which left him unable to move from the neck down.

The wedding ceremony was made possible thanks to the charitable arm of South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Paul and Deb's wedding. Picture: Steven McDonald Photography.

Paul said: “Having the accident give me a different outlook on life, you really don’t know what could happen at any time so live your life to the fullest and be grateful for what you have, it could be snatched away from you at any time.

“Our Hospitals Charity has been amazing helping us create our wedding day and making it as special as it could be in the current circumstances, we can’t thank them enough.

“We would also like to thank all the nurses and physios who have provided me with care and continue to do so.”

Deb, who recently moved to Northumberland with Paul to start their new life in their dream country cottage just before his accident, walked down the garden isle to ‘I Will Follow Him’ from the movie Sister Act.

She said: “The words summed up perfectly how I feel about loving Paul, who I wanted to marry through better or for worse and in sickness and in health.

“The day was perfect from beginning to end. Our Hospitals Charity made what could have been a very sad day into something very special and something neither Paul nor I will ever forget.”

Ben Murphy, head of Our Hospitals Charity, said: “Thanks to the support we received from local businesses we were able to transform the garden into a stunning setting for Paul and Deb’s wedding.

“It was really heart-warming to watch them tie the knot and on behalf of everyone at the trust I would like to wish them a lifetime of happiness.

“We would also like to say a special thank you to Steven McDonald Photography for helping capture the special day, Two Friends Events for styling the garden, Oliver’s Treats for creating a fabulous cake and Crop Florists for creating a beautiful bouquet and headpiece.”