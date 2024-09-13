Three affordable housing locations in Seahouses and North Sunderland are in the works and are being backed by a Northumberland County councillor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernicia Homes has full planning permission for nine houses on the edge of North Sunderland and is about to apply for another nine before starting the first phase.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, who has been in discussion with Bernicia, said: “I've made it clear I want this done as soon as possible and when the planning comes in, I will support it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site has been delayed due to a court issue between neighbours and Northumberland County Council over planning permission.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

The other location for affordable housing is at the old Seahouses First School, which closed in summer 2017 due to the move from a three tier to two tier education system.

While the land belongs to Northumberland County Council, the Lord Crewe Trust has a covenant on it that when it stops being a school they get it back.

The council is in negotiations with the trust to let the council build up to 16 affordable homes there, but a payment to the trust still needs to be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final location for some affordable homes is at land on Broad Road, which is currently for sale. It could take 200 houses and due to a new planning policy they would all be for permanent occupancy only and could not be second or holiday homes.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson confirmed that at least 20% of these would be affordable homes for rent or discount purchase, but stated he will be pushing for more with whoever buys the site.