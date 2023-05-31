Northumberland County Council to receive more than £1m from government to help house refugees

At the latest Cabinet meeting, councillors unanimously agreed to accept a Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF) grant award of £1,120,827. The council will contribute the matched funding which is required as part of the funding agreement.

The £500m grant, issued by the government to support local authorities in England, hopes to provide long-term housing for refugee families who have arrived via Ukrainian and Afghan.

It is also an aim that this housing will in time support UK nationals.

Northumberland County Council is to receive over £1 million to help home refugees.

Northumberland County Council will use the funding to buy eight, two and three bedroom properties for Ukraine households that now need their own independent housing. It will also be used to purchase four, four bedroom properties which will be allocated to Afghan households. These will be rented out at an affordable rent.

Under the Homes For Ukraine scheme, UK sponsor households agreed to house refugees fleeing the war with Russia for a minimum of six months from March 2022. But councils are now seeing rising numbers of families presenting as homeless, as their placements end and families struggle with the rising cost of living, overcrowding and a shortage of rental housing.

Northumberland County Councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “We are fortunate to live in a peaceful part of the world and like most communities across the country we have offered our assistance to support those who have been displaced by conflict which has destroyed their homeland and their livelihoods.

“Many Ukranian families have found homes in the county through the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme and some Afghan families have also arrived through resettlement schemes.

“The statutory responsibility to provide accommodation if refugees become homeless when in the county rests with the council and it is anticipated that this will become an increasing challenge particularly when host households under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, for whatever reason, decide to end the arrangement.