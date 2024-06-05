Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland County Council is backing a national campaign to avoid tension between dog walkers by promoting good lead etiquette.

The local authority is promoting the ‘Respect The Lead’ campaign, which aims to educate people about the issues that can arise when walking dogs on leads and focuses on ensuring a safe and happy environment for all dogs and walkers.

It is helping to spread the word about how dogs interact with others and raises awareness about the variety of reasons why dogs are often kept on a lead. They could be reactive to other dogs or people, they may be young and undergoing training, or may be elderly or frail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advice includes do not allow your dog to approach another dog on the lead without first asking permission from its owner. Remember to use the ‘three second rule’, allow your dog to introduce themselves and take a sniff, but then pull them away after three seconds, maintaining a very brief meeting.

A section of one of the posters for the Respect The Lead campaign.

Your dog may be happy to interact with others, but remember that this is not the case for everyone. If you see another dog on a lead, then respect that they may need some space.

A spokesperson for the county council’s Animal Welfare Team said: “Not every dog wants to play. Lots of dogs are timid and they may have confidence issues.