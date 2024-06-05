Northumberland County Council supporting appeal for dog walkers to ‘Respect The Lead’
The local authority is promoting the ‘Respect The Lead’ campaign, which aims to educate people about the issues that can arise when walking dogs on leads and focuses on ensuring a safe and happy environment for all dogs and walkers.
It is helping to spread the word about how dogs interact with others and raises awareness about the variety of reasons why dogs are often kept on a lead. They could be reactive to other dogs or people, they may be young and undergoing training, or may be elderly or frail.
Advice includes do not allow your dog to approach another dog on the lead without first asking permission from its owner. Remember to use the ‘three second rule’, allow your dog to introduce themselves and take a sniff, but then pull them away after three seconds, maintaining a very brief meeting.
Your dog may be happy to interact with others, but remember that this is not the case for everyone. If you see another dog on a lead, then respect that they may need some space.
A spokesperson for the county council’s Animal Welfare Team said: “Not every dog wants to play. Lots of dogs are timid and they may have confidence issues.
“When a dog is on a lead, being approached by a confident or excited dog can make it feel vulnerable and trapped – and cause even the friendliest dog to lash out. This can be dangerous for both dogs and owners and can result in injury.”
