Collections from December 26 will be one day later than the usual collection date. Collection days will return to normal after January 6.

To avoid any confusion and to check your collection dates for the next fortnight, a bin collection postcode checker is available via the Northumberland County Council website at https://nland.cc/xmasbins.

As people work hard to clear Christmas rubbish, it is important to remember that they may arrive before 7am.

At this time of year, many households generate much more waste and recycling that usual from wrapping paper, cards and other gift packaging. These materials can be recycled at home, or by using the council’s

waste and recycling services.

When it’s time to take down the festive decorations, real Christmas trees can be taken to local household waste recovery centres during normal site opening times, or to a local collection point. The trees can then be

recycled to make good-quality compost or soil conditioner.

NCC bin collection times 2022

To find opening times of your local household waste recovery centre or your nearest Christmas tree collection point go to www.northumberland.gov.uk/waste.

When it comes to wrapping paper, the council recommend opting for traditional Christmas wrapping paper as no wrapping paper made with glitter or foil can be recycled. Instead, it has to be disposed of as waste in

a general rubbish bin. To tell if paper is suitable for the recycling bin, scrunch it up and if it stays scrunched, it does not contain foil.

The council also recommends opting for reusable alternatives, such as fabric, gift bags or boxes.

Councilor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “With more rubbish thrown away over the festive period than at any other time of year, we are asking residents to really try and reduce waste, recycle as

much waste as possible and try and make environmentally conscious buying decisions.

“Sometimes we all overindulge during the festive season and buy more than we need. If you have lots of extra food or unwanted non-perishable food you can donate these to local food banks. Many supermarkets also

