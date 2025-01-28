Northumberland County Council launch fund to help communities commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day
A £10,000 fund is open to non-profit making community and voluntary groups, schools, parish councils, churches and local charities within Northumberland to help with event cost.
Grants of up to £250 are available and the fund will open for applications on Friday January 24 through to Friday February 21, or until all of the funds are allocated. Applications will be considered on a first come first served basis and offer letters will be sent out to successful applicants during the first week of March.
Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for culture and armed forces champion, Cllr Jeff Watson, said: "This landmark occasion celebrates 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, when Britain and its Allies formally accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender.
“We hope that residents will share the pride and spirit of our country by commemorating our war heroes and making it a really special and memorable day.
“Our fund will help communities to host their own commemorative events and ensure the legacy of those who served is celebrated and shared across all generations of our community.”
The council’s VE Day fund will be restricted to community events and activities, including street entertainment, performance fees, hire costs, PA equipment and for hospitality, but excluding alcohol.
The fund will not be eligible for religious or political activities, or commemorative projects such as benches, tree planting, gifts, prizes or memorabilia, like coins and mugs.
To apply, visit https://nland.uk/VE80.
For further information contact: [email protected].
