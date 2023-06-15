News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland County Council helping to protect vulnerable adults with scam call blocking devices

Some of the most elderly and vulnerable people in Northumberland who have been plagued by nuisance and scam phone calls have been given greater security and peace of mind.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

Northumberland County Council has five ‘TrueCall’ telephone call blocking devices that it loans out to vulnerable residents for a short time in a bid to clamp down on fraudsters and offer a greater sense of security for those most at risk.

The devices have been used across the county – blocking 99 per cent of nuisance and scam calls for the occupiers of those properties they were installed in.

Normally costing around £110, they plug in between the phone and the telephone socket and intercept all calls.

Coun Gordon Stewart.Coun Gordon Stewart.
Unless the caller and number is registered in advance by the occupier, before letting the caller through they must first state their name and where they are calling from so that the person receiving the call can decide whether or not to let them through.

Coun Gordon Stewart, the county council’s cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “We know that these call blockers can make a real difference to people's lives and give those in vulnerable situations, such as those with dementia and their families, a greater sense of protection and security.

“They reduce confusion and stress for older people and help those who live alone feel safer and more in control.”

If you are elderly or have an elderly member of your family being plagued by unwanted phone calls, call 01670 623870 or send an email to [email protected] and a member of the public protection team will be in contact to see if they can assist.

