Northumberland County Council has five ‘TrueCall’ telephone call blocking devices that it loans out to vulnerable residents for a short time in a bid to clamp down on fraudsters and offer a greater sense of security for those most at risk.

The devices have been used across the county – blocking 99 per cent of nuisance and scam calls for the occupiers of those properties they were installed in.

Normally costing around £110, they plug in between the phone and the telephone socket and intercept all calls.

Coun Gordon Stewart.

Unless the caller and number is registered in advance by the occupier, before letting the caller through they must first state their name and where they are calling from so that the person receiving the call can decide whether or not to let them through.

Coun Gordon Stewart, the county council’s cabinet member for looking after our communities, said: “We know that these call blockers can make a real difference to people's lives and give those in vulnerable situations, such as those with dementia and their families, a greater sense of protection and security.

“They reduce confusion and stress for older people and help those who live alone feel safer and more in control.”

