Northumberland County Council event in Berwick to discuss climate change

People in the north Northumberland area can have their say directly to members of the county council’s climate change team later this month.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:25 BST

An event will be held at The Maltings in Berwick on Wednesday, May 24 between 5.45pm and 7.30pm to gather public perspectives on climate change, which will be used to shape the local authority's Climate Change Action Plan for the next three years.

After refreshments and welcome, there will be a short presentation from the climate change team. This will then be followed by three separate breakout discussions that include renewables, energy efficiency and fuel poverty, reducing transport emissions or natural resources and land management.

Attendees can choose which discussion they would like to take part in on the day.

The event will take place at The Maltings.
The event will take place at The Maltings.
Coun Glen Sanderson, council leader and portfolio holder for climate change, will be introducing the event.

He said: “Climate change is one of the greatest threats of our time. We know the importance of acting on climate change in our county and have already made good progress to help mitigate its effects.

“But we cannot do this alone and need everyone to do their bit, however small. This event is an opportunity for us to go out and speak to our local communities and find out about their challenges on the ground and explore ways we can work together to overcome these.

“I hope to see as many faces there as possible and see what solutions we can come up with together.”

For more information and to register for the free event, go to https://nland.cc/ClimateBerwick

