Northumberland County Council’s chairman has raised £32,279 for a charity that supports children and young people with cancer and their families.

Since the year-long partnership with Young Lives vs Cancer was announced in May 2024, Morpeth Stobhill councillor John Beynon has arranged many fundraising activities – including events held by Morpeth Lions Club, a Christmas concert from Ashington Male Voice Choir, donations from Blyth Crematorium and an event celebrating the best of Northumberland.

From the moment of diagnosis, Young Lives vs Cancer’s specialist social workers provide day-to-day support for each child, young person and family.

Coun Beynon said: “It’s been a privilege to be able to support such a wonderful charity. The work that Young Lives vs Cancer does to support young people in our area is incredibly valuable and needed.

Coun John Beynon marks the fundraising total with personnel from Young Lives vs Cancer.

“We are so proud that the wider community rallied around the nomination and have raised so much money. Special thanks must go out to Samantha Hughes for her tireless work for the charity.”

Young Lives vs Cancer, which relies on charitable donations to fund its work, provides accommodation close to hospitals where families can stay together during treatment for free and grants to help families navigate the costs of cancer.

Last year in the North East and Northumberland, the charity helped 303 families find the strength to face cancer. It gave out 257 financial grants totalling £58,475 to help families to cope with the costs of cancer.

Samantha Hughes, fundraising engagement manager for North East, North Yorkshire and Northumberland at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “Thank you so much to Coun John Beynon and Northumberland County Council for raising this amazing amount of money to help young people with cancer.

“More than 4,000 children and young people receive a cancer diagnosis every year in the UK. Young Lives vs Cancer relies on charitable donations to fund their vital work supporting children and young people facing cancer and their families.

“The money Coun Beynon has raised will have helped hundreds of children and young people with cancer – from all of us at Young Lives vs Cancer, thank you.

“I am also excited and filled with gratitude that Cllr Beynon has chosen Young Lives vs Cancer to be the charity partner for a second year.”

For more information about the charity’s work, go to www.younglivesvscancer.org.uk