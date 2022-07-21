Foster Team manager Lynne Love and recruitment officer Caroline Matthews attended a recent meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Blyth Local Area Council and delivered a presentation to members on foster care in the county.

They explained that the shortage was a national issue and during the recent Foster Care Fortnight, which was held in May, it issued an urgent plea for foster parents in a bid to keep children in their communities.

A lack of foster carers can mean vulnerable children are placed with families away from the area they live and at the last count, more than 430 children were in care in the county.

Foster carers in Northumberland are paid more than £200 a week per child.

Responding to a question from councillor Eve Chicken as to why there was a shortage, Mrs Matthews said: “There is myths around foster care. People think they can’t if they work, or if they’re single or if they don’t have children.

“But there’s very few barriers. You need a spare bedroom and time and love for children. Beyond that, there’s very few things that would stop you. In terms of the shortfall figure, we’ve just never got enough.”

Mrs Love added: “Sometimes we have a shortage of carers for teenagers, but it is a national shortage.

“There are often shortages for teenagers and children with disabilities but currently at the moment it’s a shortage of all ages. Finance is a barrier, in the way the world is at the moment we have to be realisitc about finance.”

While some potential foster carers may have reservations about their financial situation, the council does provide support to carers. Foster carers can currently earn up to £183 a week while all Northumberland carers receive a fostering allowance of up to £219 per week per child.

The allowance should be enough to cover the cost of clothing, food, recreational activities and pocket money.