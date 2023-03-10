This year’s mass campaign, from March 17 to April 2, is bringing together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep - and the charity is keen to stress litter picking can be accessible to everybody with the right resources.

The council is calling on people to show pride in their area by pledging on Keep Britain Tidy’s website to collect a bag or more of litter.

The Great British Spring Clean, now in its eighth year, saw people up and down the country come together last year to clean up nearly half a million bags of litter.

Cllr John Riddle out picking litter ahead of this year's campaign.

As well as being good for the environment, after the 2022 campaign, 85% of people who took part said they felt more pride for their local area.

A post campaign survey of participants also shows 71% agreed that they feel more a part of their local community and 69% agreed that they are more aware of the litter issues in their local area.

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “The county is famous for being green and clean and we want everyone to play their part in keeping it that way.

“Whether it’s the local park, green space, beach or just the local streets we'd encourage as many people as possible to get involved and we’ll support them with the right equipment.”