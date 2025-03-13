Northumberland County Council is encouraging residents and businesses to pledge to do their bit to clear up litter during the Great British Spring Clean 2025.

This year’s Keep Britain Tidy campaign, from March 21 to April 6, brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the local environments and the charity is keen to stress litter picking can be accessible to everybody with the right resources.

Coun Colin Horncastle, the county council’s cabinet member for looking after our environment, said: “The county continues to be known for its green and clean environment and in 2025, we’re more committed than ever to preserving that great legacy.

“From local parks and green spaces to beaches and streets, we’d love everyone to get involved in helping to maintain the beauty of our surroundings. We’re here to support those efforts with the right resources and equipment.”

A promotional image for this year's Great British Spring Clean.

For those playing their part, bagged litter can be placed in the general household waste bin, with any recyclable items such as plastic bottles and drinks cans going in the recycling bin.

For larger amounts of litter, volunteers can make contact with the council via email to agree collection arrangements.

After the 2024 campaign, 84% of people who took part said they felt more pride for their local area and 97% of participants felt they made a difference to their neighbourhood.

Get involved in the Great British Spring Clean by pledging at www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean and using the hashtags #GBSpringClean and #LoveWhereYouLive.

Anyone wanting to request litter picking equipment from the council or arrange for the removal of bagged collected litter can email [email protected]