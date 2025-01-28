Northumberland County Council appeals to find owners of abandoned puppies found on Newbiggin beach
Five puppies, thought to be Cane Corso cross breed and aged between four to five months of age, were found at Little Bay in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea on Saturday January 18.
The dogs all have severe health issues including cherry eye and deformities of their limbs.
Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team is appealing to anyone with any information to come forward, including camera footage around the area from January 18, advertisement of the puppies or anyone who bought a sibling of these puppies.
An animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council said: “These young dogs were abandoned on a beach in the middle of winter which is a cruel and heartless thing to do. The puppies are a few months old and someone somewhere knows who they belong to.
“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward in the strictest of confidence.”
The puppies are currently being cared for by Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter where they are receiving veterinary treatment.
Any information should be emailed in strict confidence to [email protected] or told over phone by dialling 0345 600 6400 and asking for Animal Welfare.
