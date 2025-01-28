Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal is being made to members of the public to come forward if they have any information about puppies found abandoned on Newbiggin beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five puppies, thought to be Cane Corso cross breed and aged between four to five months of age, were found at Little Bay in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea on Saturday January 18.

The dogs all have severe health issues including cherry eye and deformities of their limbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team is appealing to anyone with any information to come forward, including camera footage around the area from January 18, advertisement of the puppies or anyone who bought a sibling of these puppies.

The puppies were found abandoned in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

An animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council said: “These young dogs were abandoned on a beach in the middle of winter which is a cruel and heartless thing to do. The puppies are a few months old and someone somewhere knows who they belong to.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward in the strictest of confidence.”

The puppies are currently being cared for by Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter where they are receiving veterinary treatment.

Any information should be emailed in strict confidence to [email protected] or told over phone by dialling 0345 600 6400 and asking for Animal Welfare.