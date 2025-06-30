Northumberland County Council marked Employability Day 2025 by opening applications for a wide range of apprenticeship opportunities, starting this September.

The local authority is offering dozens of apprenticeships across a variety of service areas – from business administration and procurement to highways, civil engineering and horticulture – giving local people the chance to earn, learn and build meaningful careers.

This year’s Employability Day celebrated the positive impact employability services have in supporting people into work and training. The council continues to play a leading role in creating pathways for local residents to develop new skills, access good jobs and stay local.

Apprenticeships are open to applicants aged 16 and over, with many requiring no previous experience, just a willingness to learn and a commitment to making a difference in the community.

Civil engineer Cerys Ford started her career with an apprenticeship.

Successful applicants will receive structured on-the-job training, mentoring and nationally recognised qualifications, all while earning a wage.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “Employability Day is all about recognising the power of opportunity and I’m proud that Northumberland County Council is once again opening the door to careers in local government through our apprenticeship programme.

“Apprenticeships are a vital part of our long-term plan to grow talent and retain skills here in Northumberland. They give people of all ages the chance to train, develop and succeed in rewarding roles that help deliver essential services across our communities.”

Applications are now open and will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, July 6. Apprenticeships will begin in September.

To find out more and apply, go to nland.cc/SummerApps25