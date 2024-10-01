Northumberland County Council animal welfare team given RSPCA platinum stamp of approval
The team were recognised for their exceptional dedication to animal welfare, their commitment to the effective care of stray dogs and the promotion of responsible ownership within the community.
The council’s animal welfare team work tirelessly to reunite stray dogs with their owners, and in 2023/4 they dealt with 315 stray dog cases either returning the dogs to their owners or taking them to a place of safety. Where a case of animal neglect or cruelty is evident, they work hard to prosecute the owners through the courts.
Cllr Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our communities, said: “The dedicated team are deeply committed to animal welfare and work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of pets and stray animals in the county. I am delighted that the RSPCA has recognised their commitment to animal welfare at a national level.
“It is really important that owners continue to play their part and take the necessary steps to prevent stray dogs before accidents happen. I urge that all dog owners, including those with working dogs, to ensure their pets are wearing ID tags, that they are microchipped and that their details are kept up to date on the microchip database – and remember microchipping is now law for cats too.”
The team also runs a popular Green Dog Walkers Scheme which encourages responsible dog ownership.
Residents can report animal welfare issues directly to the team by visiting the council’s website https://nland.uk/welfare.
