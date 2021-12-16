Northumberland councillor praised for heroic efforts in aftermath of Storm Arwen

Cllr Wendy Pattison.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, who represents Longhoughton ward on Northumberland County Council, came in for special praise at a public meeting called by Craster Parish Council to discuss fallout from Stom Arwen.

Last month’s gales left many residents without power, heat and light for days, while communications were even more difficult in an area where mobile phone signals are already patchy.

Properties were also damaged and trees felled during the ‘once in a lifetime’ storm of November 26-27 which saw winds of 98mph recorded at nearby Brizlee Wood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Martin Smith, chairman of Craster Parish Council, said: “Our local county councillor, Wendy Pattison, has been nothing short of a Godsend and a hero for our community and other parts of Northumberland.

"Wendy has been on the ground supporting our coastal villages in very difficult circumstances and we owe her an awesome debt of gratitude.”

Parish council clerk Adam Shanley added: “Wendy has been our hero throughout Storm Arwen.

"She has been on the phone to me every day to see if any residents need support, referring residents to the county council’s Communities Together initiative Wendy helped to establish through her portfolio, working with the relevant agencies to get the problems resolved speedily and going from village to village – often in treacherous conditions – and pushing for residents to get generators. Her support has been amazing.”