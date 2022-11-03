In just a few days, the eight-strong group from Alnwick’s Lionheart Depot have already raised more than £800 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The charity was chosen by the family of Blyth man Steve Emmerson, who sadly passed away from cancer in May.

The office have taken part in Movember for several years as a light-hearted competition to see who could best grow a moustache, but this year decided to use it as a way to remember their boss and close friend Steve. The lads also decided to grow their facial hair to raise cash for charity.

The group of eight are ready to grow their facial hair for the next 30 days.

Chris Chisholm, organiser of the Just Giving page, said: “Movember was always a funny month for us all at the Lionheart depot. Steve would always say that he wasn’t participating in it but then as the days progressed, Steve’s goaty would slowly make an appearance.”

Originally, the lads decided on a target of £500 for the month, which they thought was ambitious, but already they have smashed this in just a couple of days.

Chris added: “We’re over the moon. We didn’t really do it for the money, just as a bit of support and to remember Steve. We didn’t ever expect it to go this far so it’s been really good”.

Over the month, the group will be updating the page weekly with pictures of their progress, with those with the best moustaches showing off.

Steve Emmerson, who sadly passed away in May.