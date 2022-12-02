The eight lads working from Alnwick’s Lionheart depot smashed their target of £500 and raised more than £1,600 over the month.

All cash raised is going to the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

The charity was chosen by the family of Blyth man Steve Emmerson, who sadly passed away from cancer in May.

The Lionheart Depot lads at the end of November with their moustaches.

Chris Chisholm, organiser of the Just Giving page, said: “We’re over the moon. We didn’t really do it for the money, just as a bit of support and to remember Steve. We didn’t ever expect it to go this far so it’s been really good”.

For several years the office staff have taken part in Movember as a light-hearted competition to see who could best grow a moustache, but this year decided to use it as a way to remember their boss and close friend.

When talking about previous years, Chris added: “Movember was always a funny month for us all at the Lionheart depot. Steve would always say that he wasn’t participating in it but then as the days progressed, Steve’s goaty would slowly make an appearance.”

Originally, the lads decided on a target of £500 for the month, which they thought was ambitious, but in just a couple of days they had already raised more than £800.

Chris Chisholm, council worker and organiser of the Just Giving page.

The cash raised throughout November will help the GNAAS, who rely entirely on donations in order to operate.

