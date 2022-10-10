Northumberland council and health trust helping to put sexual wellbeing in the spotlight

The initiative during the current Sexual Health Week, developed by the Brook charity, focuses on young people and aims to remind them of the importance of looking after all aspects of their sexual wellbeing.

It also aims to address the social taboos and stigmas attached, which prevent people accessing services.

Northumberland County Council, in partnership with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, provides free and confidential sexual health services throughout he county for people of all ages, genders and sexualities – including dedicated sessions specifically for young people aged 13 to 25.

Liz Morgan.

Services include contraception, pregnancy tests and advice, screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections including Chlamydia and HIV, cervical smears, support, counselling and sex therapy.

Liz Morgan, director of public health at Northumberland County Council, said: “Sexual health requires a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships, as well as the possibility of having pleasurable and safe sexual experiences, free of coercion, discrimination and violence.

“For sexual health to be attained and maintained, the sexual rights of all persons must be respected, protected and fulfilled. Good sexual health matters to individuals and communities.”

For more information about the services available in Northumberland, go to www.northumbria.nhs.uk/our-services/sexual-health-services

Advertisement Hide Ad