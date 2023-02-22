Currently Northumberland has 160 hosts providing a safe and much needed home for 460 refugees, including 177 children.

As the war continues, more Ukranian refugees are likely to be arriving in the county over the coming months. Another 97 visas have been issued - giving people permission to come to Northumberland if they wish – and an additional 41 have been confirmed (which means they are being processed prior to being issued).

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This week the world is marking the one-year anniversary when Putin invaded the beautiful country of Ukraine and brought tragedy and devastation to so many.

Ukraine refugees who have been learning English in Northumberland

“My thoughts, like all of ours, are with the Ukrainian people who are continuing to experience incomprehensible trauma and upset in their lives and have been displaced by the conflict which has destroyed their homeland and their livelihoods.

“I wanted to also take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to the residents of Northumberland - to all the hosts, sponsors, volunteers, schools and local organisations across the county who have opened up their homes or helped in so many other important ways.

“Their extreme generosity at a time of real need has been remarkable and we are so proud that Northumberland is a place where people have been provided safety, friendship, support and hospitality. “

“As a council and as a community we will continue to step forward and help in any way we can to support Ukranian people who are living through this most horrific time.”