Northumberland composer wins award

Wooler composer John Casken. Picture: Sarah Jamieson

He wins the inaugural 2020 Tippett Medal for The Shackled King, a drama for bass, mezzo-soprano and ensemble based on Shakespeare’s King Lear

John said: “To receive the 2020 Tippett Medal is a huge honour. Tippett was a giant composer of our time and to have his name now linked to my work The Shackled

King means so much to me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Writing for Sir John Tomlinson as the King was a great privilege, and working with him, Rozanna Madylus (Cordelia), and the ensemble Counterpoise was truly inspirational.

"To them, and to Barry Millington who commissioned the work, I shall be ever grateful, as I am to the organisers and jury of the Tippett Medal.”

John has been artistic director of the Alwinton Summer Concerts (now @ Wooler Arts) for many years. He is musical director of the Coquetdale Chamber Choir and regular organist at St Mary’s Church, Wooler.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.