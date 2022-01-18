Northumberland composer wins award
Wooler composer John Casken has won a new prize for composition awarded by the Royal Musical Association.
He wins the inaugural 2020 Tippett Medal for The Shackled King, a drama for bass, mezzo-soprano and ensemble based on Shakespeare’s King Lear
John said: “To receive the 2020 Tippett Medal is a huge honour. Tippett was a giant composer of our time and to have his name now linked to my work The Shackled
King means so much to me.
"Writing for Sir John Tomlinson as the King was a great privilege, and working with him, Rozanna Madylus (Cordelia), and the ensemble Counterpoise was truly inspirational.
"To them, and to Barry Millington who commissioned the work, I shall be ever grateful, as I am to the organisers and jury of the Tippett Medal.”
John has been artistic director of the Alwinton Summer Concerts (now @ Wooler Arts) for many years. He is musical director of the Coquetdale Chamber Choir and regular organist at St Mary’s Church, Wooler.