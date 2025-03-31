Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Community radio stations across Northumberland are celebrating the ability to broadcast to even more people after switching on a brand-new DAB transmitter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A partnership of local community stations including Koast Radio in Ashington, Lionheart Radio in Alnwick and Radio Northumberland have been helped by the AkzoNobel facility in Ashington.

AkzoNobel with Dulux Lets Colour is supporting the launch and transition of local DAB radio stations. Small-scale DAB is an innovative, cost-effective technology that enables local commercial, community, and specialist radio stations to broadcast on digital radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its support has enabled the installation of DAB radio transmitters, which have opened the airways to allow multiple radio stations to broadcast via the DAB network.

From left to right: Stewart Allen (Radio Northumberland) Richard Finch (Northumberland Community Digital) Jeff Pattison (Koast Radio), Richard Dale (Lionheart Radio) and Jeff Hope (AkzoNobel Decorative Paints UK).

Richard Finch of Northumberland Community Digital, the organisation that manages the Northumberland network said: “The support from AkzoNobel has been amazing.

"This will allow more people in Northumberland to connect with their local and national radio stations with better clarity and quality.”

He added: “We take great pride in being truly local, with presenters who live and work within the communities we serve. For the first time in Northumberland, we will be highlighting the voices of local people, bringing their stories and perspectives to the airwaves in crystal clear DAB.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Orton, Dulux marketing manager, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support our local radio stations in their transition to DAB.

Left to right: Richard Dale (Lionheart Radio), Jeff Pattison (Koast Radio), Stewart Allen (Radio Northumberland), Richard Finch (Northumberland Community Digital) and Jeff Hope (Manufacturing Director AkzoNobel Decorative Paints UK).

“This initiative not only strengthens our community ties, but also ensures that the vibrant voices of Northumberland are heard loud and clear.

“Our commitment to local media reflects our dedication to the region surrounding our Ashington AkzoNobel manufacturing plant, fostering a sense of unity and progress.”

Since opening its flagship site in Ashington in 2017, AkzoNobel has significantly contributed to the North East economy, creating highly skilled jobs both within the plant and local supply chain and engaging with the local community through fundraising and awareness efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashington facility has also set a precedent through charitable donations, fundraising and collaboration with local businesses.

To date, AkzoNobel has contributed over £300,000 to local organisations, donated more than 7,000 litres of paint, and volunteered over 7,000 hours of staff time.