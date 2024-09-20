Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Community Bank has become the 12,000th organisation to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise that together all signatories of the covenant acknowledge and understand those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy, and society they serve with their lives.

It focuses on helping members of the Armed Forces community have the same access to Government and commercial services and products as any other citizen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Community Bank signed the Armed Forces Covenant along with Wing Commander Helen Smyth, who co-signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

Northumberland Community Bank signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Launched in 2017, the community bank works on a membership-based system and aims to offer a sustainable source of lending for individuals and SMEs.

It is seen as a trusted partner in the community, offering a helping hand when needed the most.