Northumberland Community Bank becomes 12,000th organisation to sign the Armed Forces Covenant

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:48 BST
Northumberland Community Bank has become the 12,000th organisation to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise that together all signatories of the covenant acknowledge and understand those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy, and society they serve with their lives.

It focuses on helping members of the Armed Forces community have the same access to Government and commercial services and products as any other citizen.

Northumberland Community Bank signed the Armed Forces Covenant along with Wing Commander Helen Smyth, who co-signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

Northumberland Community Bank signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Launched in 2017, the community bank works on a membership-based system and aims to offer a sustainable source of lending for individuals and SMEs.

It is seen as a trusted partner in the community, offering a helping hand when needed the most.

