Radio listeners in Northumberland will soon enjoy a wider variety of stations thanks to the introduction of new DAB transmitters.

A group of local broadcasters has successfully secured an Ofcom licence for Small-Scale DAB, (SSDAB) which will cover an area stretching from Cramlington to the north of Alnwick.

The project, driven by the not-for-profit company Northumberland Community Digital, includes community radio stations, Koast Radio, Radio Northumberland, and Lionheart Radio, along with other stations ready to begin broadcasting in digital quality for the first time.

The new system will host up to 25 stations, greatly expanding radio options for the area.

Richard Dale, Keith Newman, Richard Finch and Jeff Pattison. Picture: Highlights PR

Richard Finch, one of the main organisers and part of the team at Tyneside Community Digital, said: “Small Scale DAB will bring a diverse range of new and local radio stations, increasing listener choice and helping to build stronger communities.

"We’ve already raised almost half of our £60,000 target, but to launch the network, we need urgent financial support from businesses and organisations.”

Radio Northumberland, currently only available online, will benefit from the DAB service by reaching a wider audience.

Keith Newman, the station’s Volunteer Director, explained: “All three community radio stations are committed to sharing local community stories and news.

The challenge for Radio Northumberland is that we aren’t on FM frequencies like Koast and Lionheart, limiting our audience. DAB will enable us to connect with many more people, especially those who can’t easily access the internet. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring radio to the communities we serve.”

Further north, Richard Dale from Alnwick’s Lionheart Radio emphasised the importance of SSDAB for rural communities:

“SSDAB in North Northumberland will make a huge difference to our rural areas,” he said. “We’re currently under served by local radio, and with larger commercial and BBC stations often syndicating national content, it’s essential to focus on local programming for the people we serve.”

Jeff Pattison from Koast Radio added: “This is an exciting time for Northumberland, and businesses have a unique opportunity to lead by sponsoring the project. We offer a variety of sponsorship options to suit all budgets.

"While funding is important, the real impact comes from how this initiative can link isolated communities and provide essential local news and views.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Richard Finch at [email protected].