Students from Northumberland College are helping people seeking asylum to establish roots within their new communities.

Working with unique social cohesion initiative Growing Connections, the students from horticulture and those students living onsite in the residential provision have been helping build meaningful relationships through a series of activities at Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland as part of the Comfrey Project.

Offering a safe and welcoming space for individuals who have fled conflict and persecution, the welcoming and inclusive project supports them to improve their mental and physical well-being and develop new skills by taking part in learning and contact with nature and other people.

Students, staff and residents can collaborate, share experiences and build relationships across diverse groups through a shared connection of horticulture, with programme of hands-on activities and creative workshops taking place across the Kirkley Hall Campus and the Comfrey Project.

Students taking part in different activities as part of the project.

Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus principal, Lee Lister, said: “This project has inclusion at its heart, ensuring that students and staff in our community can confidently interact with and understand the challenges that other cultures and communities face is pivotal to their own personal development and growth.

“Supporting our friends from the Comfrey Project to access Kirkley Hall and experience its outstanding facilities has been a great experience for all. We are excited to see how this project and our collaboration grows in future years.”

Students have recently completed the first phase of the project, which involved a variety of sessions – including one session, called CommunitTEA, focusing on tasting teas from around the world, exploring medicinal teas, and learning how to grow them.

Another activity was on composting where students discovered different composting methods, learned how to compost at home and took part in an interactive game about what can and can’t be composted.

The staff at the Comfrey Project said: “We are grateful for Kirkley Hall wanting to build relations as we don’t get that many opportunities. It’s wonderful to see how interactive our volunteers are and the potential this project has.

“Our volunteers have learned so much in the first phase of this project and are eager to do many more activities and sessions with the students.”