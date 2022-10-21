The money is set to take technical qualifications to a new level, with expansion of T Level subjects in areas critical to support the rural economy.

The number of courses on offer at Kirkley Hall is set to be expanded, and current ones improved. These include engineering, manufacturing, processing and control, maintenance, installation/ repair for engineering and manufacturing, agriculture, land management and production, animal management.

The new provision means new two-year courses will be offered which have been developed in collaboration with employers and are broadly equivalent to three A Levels.

Classrooms are to be refitted and workshops improved at Kirkley Hall.

These new qualifications will prepare the college students for entry into skilled employment, an apprenticeship or related technical study through further or higher education.

The capital investment from the T Level Capital Fund (TLCF) comes from the latest round of DfE support, a £74 million budget enabling the roll out of 86 T Level projects nationally.

The fund’s major investment in Northumberland will transform its Kirkley Hall campus, refurbishing and refitting classrooms, workshops and learning spaces to create first-class facilities.

Ellen Thinnesen OBE, chief executive of Education Partnership North East, said: “This is major news for Northumberland College and the communities we serve in the county. We’re delighted the Department for Education has the trust and confidence to invest in our college as this funding will transform not just what we deliver, but how we deliver it, ultimately providing improved access to technical career routes for our students.

“This investment will ensure our Kirkley Hall Campus in Ponteland, Northumberland is ahead of the curve particularly as it will enable us to deliver curriculum inclusive of green skills, biosecurity, environmental protection and improvement”.