The announcement was made today (Wednesday) by Northumberland College. The marsupial, which had been nicknamed Choppy, was captured last month following a lengthy rescue operation.

Blyth Wildlife Rescue was asked to help with the process of removing Choppy from the trap and transferring him to a veterinary practice in Birtley.

The wallaby was then taken to Northumberland College Zoo, based within the Kirkley Hall campus near Ponteland.

Choppy the wallaby died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24.

The team said at the time that they planned to monitor him closely and continue post-care before integrating him with two resident females already on site.

However, following his death last week, it was revealed in a vet examination of the body that he had underlying health issues.

The college announced the news today (Wednesday) on the Northumberland College Zoo Facebook page.

The post said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to announce that Choppy the wallaby died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24.

“A veterinary examination identified that he had pneumonia resulting from an underlying and historic condition.