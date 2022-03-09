Donations for Ukraine: Collection points across Northumberland where you can take items

With a number of humanitarian appeals and collections underway on both a local and national level, we called on the Northumberland Gazette readers to shine a spotlight on work in aid of Ukraine near where they live.

Dozens of readers got in touch to shout out collection points in across the county, where people can drop-off donations to help those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

People have had to flee their homes, separate from their families and risk becoming cut off as essential services are impacted by fighting.

Here are some of the places you can donate to help those in need, as nominated by the Northumberland Gazette readers:

All Saints Church, Rothbury: Drop-offs welcome between 7.30am and 5pm daily.

Berwick Parish Church, Parade: Drop-offs welcome between 8.30am to 5pm on Sundays to Fridays and 10am and 3.30pm on Saturdays.

The Blue Bell Inn, Clayport Street, Alnwick.

Chatton Village Hall, Chatton Village: Drop-off point and holding a fundraiser on Sunday, March 13 from 11am.

Chatton Village Store & Post Office, Chatton Village.

Cheviot Centre, Padgepool Place, Wooler: Donations welcome between 9am and 5pm daily until Friday, March 12.

The Duchess's Community High School, Alnwick.

Hadston House, Bondicar Road, Hadston.

Northumberland Hall, Market Street, Alnwick: Open for collections between 10am and 6pm daily this week (week commencing Monday, March 7).

The Oaks Hotel, South Road, Alnwick.

This is not a comprehensive list of every collection point; just some of those we have been made aware of so far.

Please contact the places directly for further information on appropriate donation times, the items they need most, and to ensure the collection has not closed as some locations are becoming overwhelmed with items.

