Northumberland church's 25-year wait to conduct weddings over after parish church designation
Cambois had been without an official parish church since St Peter’s Church in West Sleekburn closed in 1998, meaning the nearest Church of England wedding venues was in Bedlington.
The Bishop of Newcastle has now officially affirmed that St Andrew’s Church in Cambois is the parish church and is licensed for weddings.
Reverend Ian Hennebry, vicar of Bedlington, Cambois, and Sleekburn, said: “We have been trying to get parish church status for St Andrew’s and it has taken quite a long time, but we have managed to achieve that.
“A lot of people in Cambois would like to get married in the church in their parish, so that is why we are very excited about it.”
He added: “We have been a bit of an anomaly, being a parish without a parish church for a long time, so we are pleased that this has actually happened. It is good news.”
St Andrew’s Church, previously a mission church, was built in 1898.
The church had been told in the summer that parish church status might be coming, but has only now had the official confirmation.
Rev Hennebry said: “I think it is really nice for the community in Cambois to know that their church is valued.”
He added: “We are pleased with the church. It is a small, homely church and it has a nice garden around it, so I think it will be nice for weddings.”