Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cambois had been without an official parish church since St Peter’s Church in West Sleekburn closed in 1998, meaning the nearest Church of England wedding venues was in Bedlington.

The Bishop of Newcastle has now officially affirmed that St Andrew’s Church in Cambois is the parish church and is licensed for weddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reverend Ian Hennebry, vicar of Bedlington, Cambois, and Sleekburn, said: “We have been trying to get parish church status for St Andrew’s and it has taken quite a long time, but we have managed to achieve that.

St Andrew's Church in Cambois can now conduct weddings. (Photo by Rev Ian Hennebry)

“A lot of people in Cambois would like to get married in the church in their parish, so that is why we are very excited about it.”

He added: “We have been a bit of an anomaly, being a parish without a parish church for a long time, so we are pleased that this has actually happened. It is good news.”

St Andrew’s Church, previously a mission church, was built in 1898.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church had been told in the summer that parish church status might be coming, but has only now had the official confirmation.

Rev Hennebry said: “I think it is really nice for the community in Cambois to know that their church is valued.”