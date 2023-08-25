The first is a concert by the Aln Singers Community Choir in the Village Hall on September 30 and the second is a piano recital by Sylvia Fancy in the church of St. Mary’s on October 7.

Sylvia, who runs the choir, is the beneficiary of one of 1,100 working hearing dog partnerships across the UK with her dog, Sookie.

“Severe and profound deafness, especially if it occurs suddenly, changes your life,” she explained. "You feel isolated from social groups, lacking in confidence to go out into the hearing world, lonely and unsafe in your own home because you cannot hear the sounds around you.

Josie was sponsored by The Aln Singers. Picture: Paul Wilkinson/Hearing Dogs

"Hearing dogs provide companionship and help to reduce these feelings of isolation, stress and anxiety by becoming the deaf person’s ears and alerting them to what they need to know.”

Two years ago, the Aln Singers generously decided to sponsor a Hearing Dog puppy.

Recently they heard that cocker spaniel Josie had passed all her tests and is now partnered with a young lady called Daniella who has severe hearing loss.

“Deafness can be soul-destroying,” said Danielle. “With Josie’s arrival things changed rapidly. I can now lead the life I want because of her. Thank you to all the wonderful people who made this possible.”

Sylvia says it is the same story for her with Sookie, now 12 and nearing retirement.