A Northumberland chef at a Michelin star restaurant will feature in the next series of a BBC cooking show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cal Byerley, the chef at East Wallhouses restaurant Pine, will represent the North East in the 2024 season of Great British Menu.

The 33-year-old will be one of four chefs competing in the regional heat and hopes to secure a place in the show’s finals week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cal, who also appeared on the show in 2023, said: “I was pretty gutted at just missing out on securing a place for the regional cook offs for the banquet last year, which is why I took a bit of time to think about things.

Cal Byerley (left) goes head to head with other North East contestants on Great British Menu. (Photo by Ashleigh Brown/BBC/Optomen Television)

“There was not much in it but on reflection there were a couple of things I could have done better. As a result, here I am ready to give it another go.

“This year’s theme is pretty epic so we will just have to see where I end up, as I am competing against some of the UK’s best established and up-and-coming chefs.”

The theme of Great British Menu’s 2024 season celebrates Britain’s success in the Olympics and Paralympics, and the show concludes with an event hosted by the British Ambassador to France for Team GB athletes ahead of Paris 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is presented by Andi Oliver with a judging line-up of Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian Ed Gamble.