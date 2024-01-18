Northumberland chef who runs Michelin star restaurant Pine will feature in BBC show Great British Kitchen 2024
Cal Byerley, the chef at East Wallhouses restaurant Pine, will represent the North East in the 2024 season of Great British Menu.
The 33-year-old will be one of four chefs competing in the regional heat and hopes to secure a place in the show’s finals week.
Cal, who also appeared on the show in 2023, said: “I was pretty gutted at just missing out on securing a place for the regional cook offs for the banquet last year, which is why I took a bit of time to think about things.
“There was not much in it but on reflection there were a couple of things I could have done better. As a result, here I am ready to give it another go.
“This year’s theme is pretty epic so we will just have to see where I end up, as I am competing against some of the UK’s best established and up-and-coming chefs.”
The theme of Great British Menu’s 2024 season celebrates Britain’s success in the Olympics and Paralympics, and the show concludes with an event hosted by the British Ambassador to France for Team GB athletes ahead of Paris 2024.
The programme is presented by Andi Oliver with a judging line-up of Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian Ed Gamble.
Cal, who has co-owned and run Pine with his partner Siân since 2021, will feature in the first episode of the season, which airs on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday, January 23.