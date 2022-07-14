Northumberland charity's call to be part of its Great North Run team

It is running a special offer of £20 entry and £200 minimum sponsorship – the deadline for this is July 29.

Those who register will receive a branded HospiceCare running vest with their name on and have the option of refreshments and photo opportunities at its charity tent.

Its shops in Amble and Wooler have been sourcing running gear and have created running-themed window displays. People can ask inside these shops for details about joining the team.

Jayne Baker and other members of Run4Fun running for HospiceCare in 2021.

Jayne Baker, HospiceCare supporter and organiser of local club Run4Fun said: “This September I will be running the Great North Run for the fifth time raising money for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

“I love raising money for such a worthwhile local charity, which offers such a vital service and support to our local area.

“I’ve got to know the HospiceCare Great North Run support team pretty well over the years and they are always most supportive before, during and after the event.

“I love going to their tent after I’ve completed the run to enjoy well-earned goodies and support when most needed.

“I look forward to running many more Great North Runs for HospiceCare over the coming years.”

Another HospiceCare supporter, Marc Burton from RAF Boulmer, added: “I am looking forward to being part of the great atmosphere that I have heard being part of Team HospiceCare is all about and, of course, raising money to support all the local families that HospiceCare supports.”