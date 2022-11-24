Northumberland Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) fears that the cost of living crisis coupled with football’s World Cup creates a heightened risk of abuse.

The link between poverty and domestic abuse is widely accepted and the North East has the highest level of poverty in the country.

And according to research by the University of Lancaster, domestic abuse rates increase by around 26 percent when England win or draw a World Cup game, and by almost 40 per cent when they lose.

The charity have planned an event at Alnwick Garden to raise awareness.

On Friday night (November 25), NDAS is teaming up with the Alnwick Garden to host a ‘White Ribbon’ event to showcase the work of the charity and make the help they offer known in the community.

At the event, the fountain lights will shine in the charity’s purple and white colours.

Nicole Jacobs, domestic abuse commissioner, said: “The cost of living crisis is rapidly becoming a national emergency for domestic abuse victims. In some cases, this crisis could mean the difference between life and death for domestic abuse victims who can’t afford to leave perpetrators.

"The crisis will only get worse as the winter months approach. According to Women’s Aid - as well as making it harder for victim-survivors to leave abusive or controlling situations, it is also lending itself to an increase in instances of economic abuse within the relationship.

NDAS is a charity working with domestic abuse victims across the North East.

“Two thirds (66 per cent) have reported that their abusers are using rising costs as “a tool for coercive control, including to justify further restricting their access to money.

"The cost of living crisis, along with the football World Cup, we are expecting the need for our services to increase over the coming few months.”

Sharon Brown, NDAS chief executive, said: “The ‘cost of living crisis’, high levels of poor mental health together with the World Cup has created a perfect storm for domestic abuse.

"Sadly, the controversy surrounding the World Cup adds to the negative relationship between big matches and increases in domestic abuse.

“We want to make sure that anyone suffering domestic abuse know that help is available through contacting NDAS on 01434 608030.

