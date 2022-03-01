Northumberland charity boss to do fundraising skydive

Andrew Marsh is taking the sky-high leap on March 31 to raise money for his favourite charity – the only thing is he is afraid of heights.

But if he hits his £5,000 fundraising target he will also take requests to make the jump in fancy dress and allow a member of the Age UK Northumberland team to push him out of the plane.

He said: “After six short years as chair of Age UK Northumberland, I feel that it is time as I step down from the role, to celebrate the journey that we have all taken - for the team, they get to enjoy pushing me out of the plane and for me, challenging myself beyond the comprehensible, as I hate heights.

Andrew Marsh, chairman of Age UK Northumberland.

“The reason this fundraising challenge is so important to me, is that I know every day our staff push themselves out of their comfort zone to care for, support and enable our older people of Northumberland to live their best life.

“I’m so proud of our dedicated teams of employees and volunteers, and of the outstanding things they achieve. By donating to my Just Giving page, not only do you ensure that I’m launched out of a plane, but you’ll also be contributing to the brilliant ongoing work of this crucial charity.”

Age UK Northumberland won’t be losing Andrew all together as he has taken the role of president.

Amy Whyte, the charity’s chief executive, said: “He may be jumping out of a plane to do a grand fundraising exit for us, but he isn’t getting away that easily!

"His contribution over the last six years has been instrumental and at such an exciting delivery time for the organisation, the continued strategic direction is invaluable.”

Andrew added: “It is in everyone’s interest to sponsor me, as if I don’t hit my target, my feet are staying on the ground.

"I’m delighted to stay as president, and am doing this for an amazing cause, so I’d really appreciate if everyone could support by donating to it.”