Embleton Tower is now on the market for £1.4million.

Embleton Tower, near Alnwick, was built to protect the English locals from any Scottish invaders for a then cost of £40.

After its recent owner died, it was inherited by its devoted gardener and is now on the market, with leading property consultancy Galbraith handling the sale.

Kay Seymour Walker was a prominent architect and civil engineer who enjoyed international success and in retirement moved to Embleton Tower, to enjoy the architecture of this outstanding property and the beauty of the stunning Northumberland coastline.

The drawing room.

Widowed and without children, in his later years he came to rely on his gardener – who Mr Seymour frequently referred to as the son he never had – for daily care and companionship.

On his death he bequeathed the entire property to his friend.

Embleton Tower requires extensive repair and modernisation and is now for sale on the open market.

Sam Gibson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a touching story of friendship and devotion going beyond the ties of family.

The tower in Embleton Tower.

"My client was overwhelmed by this bequest, which was completely unexpected.

"Embleton Tower is considerably larger than his requirements, which presents a superb opportunity for a new owner to modernize and develop the property into an outstanding family home.

“The magnificent conservatory, entrance hall and drawing room give an indication of how special this property will be with the right care and attention.

"The location is also wonderful – in the heart of the popular village of Embleton with the beautiful Embleton Bay and its sandy beach less than a mile away.”

The bathroom at Embleton Tower.

Embleton Tower is a magnificent Grade I Listed property, dating from the 14th century.

The original turreted stone tower was added to in the 19th century and converted into a spacious and impressive house, with eight bedrooms and seven reception rooms.

While the house now requires modernisation and significant repair, the property is a highly attractive coastal opportunity.

There are wonderful period features throughout, with high ceilings, stripped wooden floors, large sash windows and elegant and ornate details including fireplaces and decorative plasterwork.

Embleton Tower is for sale through Galbraith.

The well-proportioned sitting room and drawing room have large bay windows welcoming plenty of natural light, while there are an additional four reception rooms, including the family room, which is located in the original tower.

The large kitchen has a stainless steel range cooker, the original servants’ bell pulls as well as plenty of space for a dining table.

There are eight bedrooms (one en-suite), a library in the original tower, three bathrooms, and a shower room.

The property is set in 3.5 acres of grounds, with rolling lawns, a pond and a wooded area.

Embleton Tower lies in the heart of Embleton, on the beautiful coast and less than a mile from the sweeping Embleton Bay beach, with its dramatic views towards Dunstanburgh Castle.

The area is renowned for its wonderful sandy beaches, while the coast provides a wealth of walking, cycling and riding routes.