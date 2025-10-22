A Northumberland couple have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with the help of staff and their fellow care home residents.

Eileen and John Atkins, both 90 years old, grew up in the villages of Scots Gap and Little Harle respectively.

John left school and went to Greggs School of Commerce in Jesmond and Eileen went on to train to be a nurse and worked in Newcastle.

They first met at the dances that were held around all the local village halls on a Friday night and they also got to know each other better on the way back home on the bus that went from Haymarket in Newcastle into the villages of Northumberland.

They got married at a church in the village of Cambo in 1955 and had their reception in the local community hall.

Eileen remembers what she wore on her wedding day. Along with her wedding dress, she wore a floral headdress and carried a hand sheaf of red roses and pink carnations.

They loved to travel together and have travelled extensively around the world. They used a touring caravan for a long time and in the later years, they enjoyed many cruises.

They love to dance and have done this all throughout their lives, keeping it up at family gatherings and often outlasting the younger members of the family. They joined a number of tea dances, including one at the Irish Centre in Newcastle, and went every week up to the age of 89 years.

They celebrated their special day at the RMBI Care Co. Home Scarbrough Court in Cramlington, where they have lived together since March 2025, with a wedding themed party. The entertainer sang their special song while the couple danced.

When asked what they believe is the secret to a happy, long marriage, Eileen says: “It is love!” but John jokingly disagrees and says: “It’s about my wife being (thinking she is) the boss and having the odd whisky and water.”

The couple had five children and today they have 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Activities co-ordinator Stacey said: “It was a pleasure to host a celebratory party for John and Eileen to celebrate their 70 years of marriage.

“To stick together through thick and thin for so many years is an amazing feat. They’re an inspiration!”