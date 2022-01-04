Northumberland caravan park lodges expansion plans

A planning application for five static caravans to replace a campsite at Coeburn Caravan Park at Thrunton, west of Alnwick, has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Applicant Lorna Wilson is also seeking permission for the demolition of an existing barn and its replacement with a log cabin.

‘The site comprises of a holiday let bungalow as well as 35 rented out static caravan plots all of which are very successful modes of tourism income on the site,’ states a report by Hedley Planning Services on the applicant’s behalf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning application.

‘Furthermore, the site is also occupied by a building comprising of a tearoom/café as well as a number of rooms available for further tourist accommodation.

‘The site demonstrates a strong rural business and would benefit from further expansion.’

The caravan site sits to the east of Thrunton Wood, a popular visitor attraction.

The proposed log cabin would contain two bedrooms, a kitchen living area and a bathroom and would be connected to an existing septic tank drainage system.

The planning report continues: ‘The proposed development would be associated with the existing business at Coeburn Caravan Park and would build upon the existing success and ensure their economic viability/future.

‘The provision of this facility will attract internal visitors, those travelling within Northumberland, but also external visitors, those travelling into the county therefore boosting the tourism/visitor economy.

‘The increase in tourists in the area will also have social benefits in regard to opportunities for walking, cycling and general being in the open countryside.

‘The additional investment in the site will allow the applicant to expand the offer of the site in order to ensure the business remains viable and continues to contribute to the rural economy of this area.’

The proposed log cabin would be offered on a bed & breakfast or self-catering basis and the static caravan plots would be rented out annually.

The accommodation would be accessed via an existing access way. A new gravel access track would be laid to follow on from the existing access way and service the development. There would be six parking spaces.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.