A young cancer survivor from Hadston set out on a transformational sailing adventure with Dame Ellen MacArthur’s cancer charity.

Lauren Belisle, 26, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2022. She says life after treatment brings its own difficulties, and is glad charities exists to help her switch off from her illness and meet people who have been through something similar.

Lauren said: “I wish people knew that once you got the ‘all clear’ it wasn’t the end. You have to explain you’re not well, even though I’m two years out from cancer now. My life will never be the same, and having to explain that is quite exhausting.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust takes young people aged 8-24 on sailing and outdoor adventures who are living through and beyond cancer.

Lauren Belisle (right) with crewmate Rebecca Giordano. (Photo: Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust)

Laured added: “Treatment was hard, but after treatment it’s been harder to try and find myself again. I think that’s why trips like this and other activities are so vital, because they allow you to feel like yourself again”

Cancer can have a big impact on a young person’s mental wellbeing beyond treatment. They are often left with fewer friends and struggle with relationships, their education suffers, they miss out on work experience, and they develop body image issues.

Late effects of being diagnosed young also include infertility, extreme fatigue, osteoporosis, thyroid problems, and hearing or vision loss.

Through sailing and outdoor adventures, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s aims to give young people a new sense of purpose and self-worth, rediscover their independence, and feel optimistic about what comes next in life.

Lauren added: “When you’re sailing and there is no noise from the boat, and all you hear is the wind and sheep nearby, and just being out among nature generally, it is so beneficial.

"It is like a physical and mental quiet. It’s even more beneficial when you have been cooped up in a hospital for a long while and you’re not feeling too grand.

“Every trip I’ve had, I’ve met people with the same cancers, different treatment processes. It’s so beneficial to talk about it. There’s a lot of catharsis in speaking to others.”