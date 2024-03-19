Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hadrian's Wall Campsite is a small family-run business, owned and run by Tracy and Steve Miller, and sits alongside Hadrian's Wall in Melkridgen near Haltwhistle.

Since purchasing the campsite in 2019, the pair were armed with DIY prowess from the start as they rolled up their sleeves and got to work transforming the campsite from top to bottom.

Winning the gold award for the camping and glamping category at the ceremony, which was held at the Civic Centre in Newcastle, was a testament to their hard work and determination.

Tracy and Steve Miller received the Gold award in the camping and glamping category.

Reflecting on their journey, Steve said: "We were nominated for the award last summer and everything was scrubbed and painted for the judges' visit in November! Soon after, we knew we were in the final three for our category, which was incredible news given how formidable the competition was.

"At the ceremony, when the presenter started reading the names of the runners-up and we realised we had won, we were just overwhelmed."

Tracy and Steve face many challenges, particularly navigating through the uncertainties brought by the global pandemic, but they persevered by adapting their strategies to cater to the growing demand for staycations within the UK, offering a glamorous escape to the Northumberland countryside.

Tracy said: "Taking the keys of the campsite at the end of 2019 and then being closed due to Covid four months later was challenging enough but the campsite needed so much work to modernise and improve it to what we have now. We never imagined such recognition in such a short space of time.”

Tracy and Steve have been putting in the work to transform the campsite since 2019.

Conveniently located within walking distance from Hadrian’s Wall and accessible from Newcastle via train, Hadrian's Wall Campsite offers a range of pitches for tents, caravans, and motorhomes, alongside four luxurious shepherd huts complete with private bathrooms. Guests have commended the wonderful hospitality extended by Steve and Tracy, underscoring the campsite's commitment to providing a memorable experience.