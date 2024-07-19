Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Alnwick butchers landed in the upper echelons of some of the best in the UK after facing off against rival butchers in a national competition.

Dan Turnbull and Alex Daley, from Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall, competed at The Great Yorkshire Show against eight other teams in a competition hosted by Dalziel Ltd. Teams of two raced against the clock to cut and prepare as much as they could from a range of fresh meat in just two hours and 45 minutes before presenting to a panel of expert judges.

The team was given different cuts, a pantry of ingredients and a workspace, and were judged on their theme, butchery skills, innovation, display skills, workmanship, health and hygiene, cleanliness, utilisation of waste and trim, amount and quality of products produced.

The pair came away with four awards from the heat, which included: best beef product (bistro steak & stilton pie), best burger (a beef, stilton, black pudding & caramelised onion burger), best sausage (honey roasted pork) and best pork product (oriental pork tomahawk).

Dan Turnbull and Alex Daley with their display.

Dan, a fifth-generation family butcher and his trusted sidekick, Alex, chose to focus their efforts with their team theme showcasing the past, present and future of butchery by mixing up traditional cuts with modern techniques.

Dan said: “We are so happy to be recognised as some of the best in the UK by taking part in this competition. It’s a shame we didn’t win overall but just to be here is a great achievement and I’m proud that we were able to represent over 140 years of my family’s legacy.

“I’m dead chuffed at how we managed to produce a total of 45 different dishes in just under three hours, that was not an easy task.”

Alex added: “There was some stiff competition, and we were up against some great teams but I’m buzzing that we’ve been able to bring some awards home.

Alex and a judge.

The Turnbull’s team look forward to showcasing their award-winning efforts in-store and are encouraging shoppers to try their award-winning produce based on their recent accolades at from the Smithfield awards earlier this year, including the diamond award-winning venison wellington, gold award-winning maple-cured bacon, bistro steak pie, and pork and haggis sausage.