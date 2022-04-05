The First and Last Brewery in Elsdon, along with eight others across the county, have joined forces for the Drinkers for Ukraine initiative.

All profits from the beer will go towards the Red Cross, which is trying to help refugees fleeing Putin’s forces, and will be spent on essential supplies such as medicine, food, water and clothes.

The recipe for the beer has been designed by Ukrainian brewers, who are encouraging breweries all over the world to put their own spin on it in protest of the Russian invasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allendale Brewery, Muckle Brewing in Haltwhistle, Rigg and Furrow in Acklington, Brewis Beer Company in Amble, Alnwick Brewery, the Twice Brewed in Bardon Mill and High House Farm brewery in Matfen are also involved in the initiative.

And as a nod to Ukraine’s national dish Borscht, locally-grown beetroot is included in the recipe for the stout.

Production of the beer began two weeks ago and it is now in the process of being fermented. The timetable for its release is uncertain, but breweries say they expect it to be ready for distribution some time this month.

Sam Kellie, director at the First and Last Brewery, said: “I heard of it through my trade organisation, Ukraine Brewers, who were asking people to brew the beer.

“We’ll be putting it into cask, keg and can for the public and it [Resist] will be available to trade for pubs.”