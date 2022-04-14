Northumberland boy, 9, plans fundraiser for mountain rescue team

Henry and Ewan Mair Chapman on the summit of Meall nan Tarmachan, Southern Highlands.

Ewan Mair-Chapman, a pupil at Hugh Joicey C of E First School in Ford, is planning to scale the summit of Snowdon, which stands at 1,085m (3,560ft).

He is doing it in aid of Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) and has already raised £650.

Ewan said: “Whilst I hope never to need their help, they provide a vital service which needs our support.

Henry and Ewan receive their T-shirts from Andrew and Andrea Wilson (Operational Team Members) and Laura Kennedy (Support Team Coordinator).

"In recent months NNPMRT, following on from Storm Arwen, provided crucial emergency services support to rural communities who found themselves cut off in the wake of the storm.

"They don't just rescue hillwalkers, they provide a voluntary lifeline throughout Northumberland.”

He is doing it as part of the Archbishop of York Young Leaders Award.

Ewan, along with his brother Henry, mum Anne and dad Darren – together making up #teamkypie – will be tackling the climb in early May.

The family, who live near Milfield, love climbing Munros and exploring the hills and countryside of Northumberland.

Anne said: “Ewan is no stranger to the mountains himself, climbing his first munro – Schiehallion – at the age of three walking the entire way.

"Since then he has clocked up some serious miles in the hills and fully understands how quickly conditions and circumstances can change and how being well prepared can make all the difference.”

Snowdon will allow Ewan and #teamkypie to tick off the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales.

NNPMRT kindly invited Ewan and his family to visit their base for a tour and to collect their team t-shirts.

Will from NNPMRT said: “We are delighted that Ewan is fundraising for us by climbing Snowdon.

"We know that it’s a tough challenge but especially tough when you’re nine.

"It’s great to see that Ewan’s training has been going well and it was lovely to meet him at our base in Pegswood recently; he’s clearly a determined lad and we look forward to hearing about his challenge once it’s complete.”