This Morning star Ashley James, who was born and grew up in Northumberland, has today (Saturday) been announced as an official Ambassador for Girlguiding – the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who credits being a Rainbow and Brownie for developing her confidence, joins Girlguiding as an Ambassador on International Women’s Day and in her new role she will help empower girls and challenge change makers to develop equal opportunities for all girls.

The role builds on Ashley’s 2024 support for the organisation when she helped launch the ‘For all girls’ manifesto, which set out Girlguiding’s asks of the incoming government.

She will represent Girlguiding at events, work with units/groups and lead on sharing the results from the annual Girls Attitude’s Survey.

Ashley said: “It’s a worrying time to be a girl or young woman in the current climate, where seas of change are making waves in the wrong direction as far as equality is concerned.

“Sexism and misogyny are rising and so much more must be done to tackle this damaging harm to girls and women. Girlguiding is needed more than ever as it offers a space where girls can thrive and build confidence.

“I have great memories of my time in Rainbows and Brownies, experiencing first-hand Girlguiding’s positive impact, so it feels special to come full circle.

“After going to Parliament with some of the amazing Girlguiding young members last year, we delivered Girlguiding’s manifesto and called for the concerns of girls and young women to be taken seriously. I am honoured to take up the role as an official ambassador and help girls have their voices heard.”

Angela Salt, Girlguiding CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ashley onboard as a Girlguiding Ambassador. She has already shown a big commitment to supporting us and all girls.

“As a recognised role model, she will help us to further amplify girls’ voices and inspire even more girls to know that they can do anything.”

Girls from age four in the organisation’s youngest section Rainbows, right up to young women aged 18 in Rangers, are supported through the charity’s core programme that includes age-appropriate activities and badges, well-being and resilience resources to challenge gender stereotypes.