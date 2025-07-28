Northumberland-born Lucy Bronze praised for starring role in England’s Euro 2025 success

Praise has been heaped on Northumberland-born footballer Lucy Bronze after her key role in England’s defence of the Women’s European Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bronze, who was born in Berwick and schooled in Belford and Alnwick, played every game at the tournament.

The 33-year-old Chelsea right-back was recently awarded the Freedom of Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the victory against Spain on Sunday, Bronze revealed she had played the entire tournament while suffering from a broken tibia.

Lucy Bronze of England celebrates victory. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It was an enormous pleasure to meet and spend time with Lucy when she came to County Hall for her Freedom award. Underneath the friendly and calm exterior lies the heart of a real lioness as she proved again yesterday. She is a unique player with skills and determination and a perfect role model.”

North Northumberland MP David Smith added: “I’m absolutely over the moon for the Lionesses – they have shown courage and grit throughout the Euros and rightly deserve their back-to-back win.

“I think it’s extra special for everyone in Northumberland to see local lass Lucy Bronze on the pitch, and we are all in awe of her carrying on with a broken leg. For me, watching these incredible women celebrate their win with such joy is a wonderful, memorable moment for sporting history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward, said: “It was great to watch Lucy and the Lionesses win the match. She is an inspiration to children and young people across Northumberland.

Lucy with members of the Ponteland United girls team after receiving the freedom of Northumberland at County Hall Morpeth. Photo: Claire McKie/NCJ Media.

“She has also been a big help in securing funding for football clubs in North Northumberland. She is always willing to try and help.”

Coun Martin Swinbank, Alnwick Hotspur ward, said: “The match was great. They have done absolutely fantastically well.

“Lucy Bronze is absolutely amazing and it’s really good for the town and for the county. Two time Euros winners – what more can you say?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Gordon Castle, Alnwick Castle ward, added: “I’m not a football person, I’ve never followed football – but this was something else.

“I felt it was my patriotic duty to watch and it was really something. I was quite excited!

“You could argue that Spain were technically the better side, but that English never-say-die spirit carried us through. Lucy was really put through the mill, but what a woman, what a player.

“Alnwick is proud of her. She is one of the greatest people to come out of the town.”