Northumberland-born England footballer Lucy Bronze awarded MBE in New Year Honours

The Berwick-born right back was part of the England side which won Euro 2022.

The 31-year-old, now playing her club football with Barcelona, receives the award for services to football.

She said: “I’m so honoured to be receiving the recognition personally and alongside some of my incredible teammates and all on the honours list.

Lucy Bronze in action for England.

“It means such a lot and is significant for the growth of women’s football and women’s sport more widely. I can’t wait to continue the progress.”

She also told the PA news agency that her grandma was the first person she told.

Lucy spent her early childhood on Holy Island before moving to Belford, attending the village first school and, later the Duchess' High School in Alnwick.

She began her football journey career with Alnwick Town Juniors, moving on to Blyth Town and Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Lyon.

England Women captain Leah Williamson has been awarded an OBE and there are MBEs for Euro 2022 top goalscorer Beth Mead and England Women’s all-time leading goalscorer Ellen White. Coach Sarina Wiegman has received an honorary CBE.

The FA Chair, Debbie Hewitt MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate Sarina, Leah, Beth, Ellen and Lucy on behalf of everyone at The FA. We are delighted that their services to football have been recognised in this way.

