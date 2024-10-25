Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bloodhound with droopy skin was given a facelift to stop him from completely losing his sight.

Six-year-old Luca struggled to see the world around him after the folds of his forehead curled over his eyes.

The saggy skin and the weight of his ears forcing the flesh forward caused the lovable pooch to bump into furniture.

His condition was so bad he was unable to walk straight and couldn’t even see his toys when they were right in front of him.

Luca before and after the operation to remove his droopy skin. Picture: Veterinary Vision/SWNS

Staff at Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Vision animal hospital in Sunderland decided the only option was to operate on him.

Luca underwent a rhytidectomy facelift to remove the excess skin and to re-position his facial features to prevent future sagging.

Veterinary surgeon Lyndsay Moss, who carried out the five-hour operation, said: “Luca’s vision was progressively deteriorating due to the drooping of the facial skin and cataracts.

“It was a large operation for Luca to go through at his age and a difficult decision for his concerned owners to make to agree to surgery.

“However, now Luca’s had the successful procedure his vision has improved significantly.

“His temperament has changed for the better, he is much more active and interested in his surroundings.”

Following the surgery earlier this year, Luca is continuing to make a full recovery at home in Northumberland.

His relieved owner Sheilah Needham said: “Luca needed something to help him see again.

“Luca's quality of life has changed so much since his procedure. He really looks like he is enjoying life.”