Northumberland beach hosts the UK's biggest skinny dip to raise money for Mind
Now considered the biggest skinny dip in the UK, the event saw nearly 1000 people turn up to the 12th annual North East Skinny Dip at sunrise on Sunday September 29.
People were invited to make a pledge of £15 to take part, with all proceeds going directly to Tyneside and Northumberland Mind to improve local mental health services and local mental health.
The annual dip has been fundraising for Mind since 2012 and changed to focus specifically on the Tyneside and Northumberland branch in 2016.
North East Skinny Dip is an event that brings people together from all parts of the UK and all walks of life and all abilities and has collectively raised over £140,000 to strengthen the work of Mind, in the hope that one day everyone will walk free of their struggles with mental illness.
