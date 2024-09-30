Northumberland beach hosts the UK's biggest skinny dip to raise money for Mind

By Lauren Coulson
Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 13:37 BST
The popular North East Skinny Dip saw hundreds of people gather their courage and take a plunge in the North Sea at Druridge Bay.

Now considered the biggest skinny dip in the UK, the event saw nearly 1000 people turn up to the 12th annual North East Skinny Dip at sunrise on Sunday September 29.

People were invited to make a pledge of £15 to take part, with all proceeds going directly to Tyneside and Northumberland Mind to improve local mental health services and local mental health.

The annual dip has been fundraising for Mind since 2012 and changed to focus specifically on the Tyneside and Northumberland branch in 2016.

Hundreds of people braved the plunge at Druridge Bay. Image by Claire Eason of Soul 2 Sand.Hundreds of people braved the plunge at Druridge Bay. Image by Claire Eason of Soul 2 Sand.
Hundreds of people braved the plunge at Druridge Bay. Image by Claire Eason of Soul 2 Sand.

North East Skinny Dip is an event that brings people together from all parts of the UK and all walks of life and all abilities and has collectively raised over £140,000 to strengthen the work of Mind, in the hope that one day everyone will walk free of their struggles with mental illness.

