Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular North East Skinny Dip saw hundreds of people gather their courage and take a plunge in the North Sea at Druridge Bay.

Now considered the biggest skinny dip in the UK, the event saw nearly 1000 people turn up to the 12th annual North East Skinny Dip at sunrise on Sunday September 29.

People were invited to make a pledge of £15 to take part, with all proceeds going directly to Tyneside and Northumberland Mind to improve local mental health services and local mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual dip has been fundraising for Mind since 2012 and changed to focus specifically on the Tyneside and Northumberland branch in 2016.

Hundreds of people braved the plunge at Druridge Bay. Image by Claire Eason of Soul 2 Sand.

North East Skinny Dip is an event that brings people together from all parts of the UK and all walks of life and all abilities and has collectively raised over £140,000 to strengthen the work of Mind, in the hope that one day everyone will walk free of their struggles with mental illness.