Northumberland Balloon Festival organisers are dealing with backlash for their Saturday and Sunday portion of the festival after visitors complained that the event didn’t live up to what was advertised.

The event took place from Friday July 12 to July 14 and the days following consisted of lots of mixed opinions on social media from people attending the balloon festival, with many thanking the organisers for a wonderful experience, whilst others were demanding explanations.

But, was it the poorly planned, miscommunicated disaster it is being painted as or was the lack of balloons simply the result of some poor weather?

The event is organised by Richardsons Amusements LTD and is described as the biggest balloon festival in the UK, promising up to 25 balloons at the Tynedale Rugby Club.

Friday night glow. Image: Exclusive Ballooning.

Some customers who attended the event on Saturday, like Sarah Kelly, who spent £60 on tickets for her and her family, were confused about the lack of balloons.

Sarah spoke about her experience, calling the event an “absolute let down” and said that the hot air balloons advertised were not there when the event’s Facebook page indicated they would be present.

Sarah said: "I was really disappointed that I'd spent £60 for four tickets, one of which was a birthday present for a family member which I now feel terrible having given this as a gift.”

It was promoted that the balloons would be tethered throughout the day for 'perfect Instagram worthy' photos, but this was apparently not case between 12pm and 5pm and was instead four balloons between 6pm and 7pm, with two available at a time, with allegedly no indication that this would also be affected by weather conditions.

Pilots went out from the site on Sunday to check the cloud base on the hills, which did not meet the requirement. Image: submitted.

Sarah added: “Had there been clear communication throughout the day explaining that the number of balloons might be reduced due to weather conditions, it would have set more accurate expectations for the event.”

Exclusive Ballooning, who own a lot of the festival’s iconic balloons, explained that it was the rain and low cloud base that prevented the balloons from flying and not a case of bad organisation or unprofessional conduct.

The balloon activity scheduled was a night glow on Friday at 10pm and a flight launch from 7:30pm on Saturday and Sunday evening. The SkySafari®️ night glow, which received huge positive feedback, was the first of its kind in the North East and proceeded as planned on Friday evening with a bespoke choreographed night glow show. Bonus balloons were also launched additionally on Friday.

A spokesperson from Exclusive Ballooning explained why the balloons were not launched on the weekend: “The main launches on Saturday and Sunday were unable to take place due to the rain and also low cloud base, balloons cannot fly in rain or with unstable shower activity on the forecast and need specific legal weather conditions. This is a simple safety decision which is beyond everyone’s control.

Cormac and Austin in the diamond balloon.

“However, on both days the teams worked to bring additional activity which was unscheduled by way of inflating many of the balloons, focusing on some of the special shapes tethered in between the rain showers.

“On Sunday, there was constant balloon activity from 3:45pm (within ten minutes of the rain subsiding) through and during the football which was shown on the big screen at the stage.

“We recognise that it maybe disappointing for people who were hoping to see more activity, teams had travelled from far and wide to put on a show and were equally frustrated.

“Like all outdoor events in the UK, just like rain stopping play at Wimbledon or the cricket, we are governed by the weather. But sadly we cannot control this and the safety of our teams and ground crew is our prime concern but will always aim to do as much activity as is possible.

“To clarify, we did not undertake the activity on the Saturday or Sunday evening as both would have been both incredibly illegal and highly dangerous. Exclusive Ballooning therefore sees negative comments by the press with regards to the scheduled balloon activity as inappropriate.”

It wasn’t all negative feedback from customers, with many people sharing their good times from Friday and the weekend, including brothers Cormac and Austin McEvoy, from Whitley Bay, who got to experience a hot air balloon for the first time.

The brothers’ great-grandmother, grandparents and mother were all involved in ballooning but, as the North East doesn’t have a surplus of balloons, they had never seen one in real life. The pair were invited into the balloon basket after crowds watched the diamond balloon get inflated by the operations director at Exclusive Ballooning, Andrew Holly, who happened to know their grandmother, Jennifer d’Alton, a director of the British Balloon Museum & Library from Amble.

Cormac, who is a pupil at Whitley Bay High School, said: “I honestly think it was one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had.” His brother Austin, a pupil at Marden Bridge School, said: “It was absolutely amazing.”

Richardsons Amusements have been contacted for comment.